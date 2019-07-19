Dear Editor: The young people on Edgewood's campus are but reverberating their lack of intelligence learned from their homes and society.
Would an apology calm the disquiet thrown at persons of diverse backgrounds? It is there to accept.
The irony of such behavior at Edgewood College sickens my soul. Edgewood is an institution, based on truth, integrity and the love of God.
As a graduate of Edgewood High School, remembering the lessons taught by Sister Alphonise, I wonder what her response would be to the young collegians demonstrating their ignorance? Where are your parents? I wonder what her response would be to the professors allowing such nonsense.
God help us celebrate differences within people, within all of creation. Let us rejoice.
I'm thankful for time at Edgewood. I'm saddened by the current atmosphere.
Jeanette M. Rynes Johnson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.