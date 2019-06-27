Dear Editor: I had to call 911 for a health emergency last week. It was my inaugural ambulance call. Station 10 responded wonderfully. They were super speedy, adept at managing my dogs (any team member that knows what “Kong” means is an invaluable team member), professional, caring and the right amount of light-hearted.
These people play such an important, yet undervalued role in our society, I could not let it go unacknowledged.
My deepest gratitude to the team on Northport Drive.
Jeane Kropp
Madison
