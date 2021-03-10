Jean Voss: Inhumane bear hunt is justified as tradition

Dear Editor: The recent Wisconsin wolf hunt debacle has passed, and now our state soon moves onto another shameful hunting season which allows hounds to exhaust sows raising their cubs, while the hounds train to chase them. Cubs may separate from their mother during the chase. Some hounds train for this season by tormenting penned wildlife in small enclosures.
The practice of baiting bear results in tons of unnatural food sources being dumped in our forests. Bear and cubs have died from ingesting chocolate bear baits, yet those who “manage” our natural resources refuse to restrict or regulate the use of chocolate baits. The DNR only warns not to use dark chocolate, yet even milk chocolate in small quantities is likely to be detrimental to cubs and other wildlife. The amount or type of chocolate is not regulated. The Wisconsin Conservation Congress has fought hard to keep this form of toxin as an acceptable bait, despite the fact that the Wisconsin Bear Management Plan documented bear deaths attributed to ingesting chocolate baits in Wisconsin. Lead sinkers and shot continue to poison the food chain. Do not forget the mournful cry of the loon who lost its mate due to lead poisoning.
Wisconsin needs to adamantly demand more humane regulations and restrictions from the DNR and the Natural Resource Board. Unfortunately, the cruel practices mentioned in this letter are considered to be part of Wisconsin’s tradition and heritage, and therefore justified.
Jean Voss
Stoughton
