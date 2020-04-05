Jean Powles: Postponing Wisconsin primary is common sense

Jean Powles: Postponing Wisconsin primary is common sense

Dear Editor: Do something good, Gov. Evers, postpone the election. Why expose our National Guard people, or anyone to this virus? Make the election fair for everyone. What happened to common sense?

Jean Powles

Verona

