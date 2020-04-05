Jean Powles: Postponing Wisconsin primary is common sense

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: Do something good, Gov. Evers, postpone the election. Why expose our National Guard people, or anyone to this virus? Make the election fair for everyone. What happened to common sense?

