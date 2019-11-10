Dear Editor: Thank you, Dave Zweifel, for your super Oct. 28 column, "Plain Talk: Opponents of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line aren't giving up — and they shouldn't."
If you missed that column, look it up and read the valuable information.
At this time we need to recruit more citizens to fight for the cause by submitting comments to the Environmental Impact Statement at this email address: comments@CardinalHickoryCreekEIS.us. Tell them why these high voltage wires are environmentally unsound, technically outdated, and we should all heed California's dilemma and consider some of California's solution ideas — and your own specific thoughts.
The appeal to overturn the Public Service Commissioners' ruling on the CHC project is in progress. We can win if all those who care will participate and share their ideas. Contact the Driftless Area Land Conservancy for more information at phone (608) 930-3252.
Jean Luecke
Dodgeville
