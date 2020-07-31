Jean Luecke: Transmission line project would desecrate Driftless Area

Dear Editor: With the current lawsuit in progress, attorney Howard Learner assures us that, "It's not a done deal." Learner and his team are representing the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation against the Cardinal Hickory Creek high voltage lines proposed to desecrate the landscape from Middleton, lining Hwy 18/151, going directly through Dodgeville, and crossing the Mississippi River at Cassville. The other groups participating in the lawsuit are Iowa County, Dane County, the Town of Wyoming, the Village of Montfort, the organization SOUL of Wisconsin, and citizen intervenors. You may identify with one or more of these groups.
The lawyers and intervenors are currently presenting their briefs to Judge Jacob Frost of Dane County Circuit Court 9. Ordinarily the public would be able to attend the hearings in person. However, due to the COVID-19, the hearings will only be available through Zoom online.
The supporters of the lawsuit have great confidence in the team and the particular experience of Howard Learner as president and executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center, the Midwest's premier environmental legal advocacy and eco-business innovation organization, being among the nation's leaders.
Their mission, in part, will be to demonstrate that better methods of transmitting electrical energy was overlooked by the Public Service Commissioners when they approved the CHC Project.
Recently, Public Television presented a program highlighting the Driftless Area. Anyone viewing that program would have gained insight as to how special this area is. The Driftless Area and the Mississippi Wildlife Area are too important and unique to be desecrated by the pathway of "dinosaur " (outdated) towers, at the cost of $1.5 billion! There are better transmission solutions at a fraction of that cost, thus, preserving the serenity of Southwest Wisconsin Driftless Area.
Jean Luecke
Dodgeville
