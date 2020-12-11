Jean Luecke: Speak out against transmission lines in Driftless Area

Dear Editor: Federal Judge William Conley and Circuit Court reJudge Jacob Frost are continuing to hold hearings to examine the lawsuits concerning the alleged biases of the Public Service Commissioners, Mike Huebsch and Rebecca Valcq, and the flawed process the PSC used to make their decision to approve the Cardinal Hickory Creek project with the American Transmission Company to erect high voltage towers through southwestern Wisconsin's Driftless Area.
We need your help to speak out about the value of the Driftless Area, people's rights, and the health and welfare of southwestern Wisconsin. When the dates of the hearings are known they will be listed at DriftlessDefenders.com.
Please listen to the hearings online, because the judges will be aware of the number of interested parties.
The outcome of these hearings could stop the CHC/ATC project which would mean saving our economy (tourism and land value), health of the wildlife environment, individual health and rights, our way of life, and the serenity and beauty of the Driftless Area.
Laws tend to favor big business and energy companies. Laws also guarantee individual rights. Progress is one thing, way of life is another. We don't need to push one out for the other.
The biggest concern is that the high wire towers are not needed for Wisconsin's energy usage. The purpose of the CHC/ATC project is to transmit energy from the west to the east, simply passing through Wisconsin. Our local Badger Hollow Solar Farm spokesperson and their brochures state that they will be using our "existing transmission lines." They do not need the high voltage wires. The other huge problem is that this project would set a precedent for a corridor of transmission towers, as Mike Huebsch predicted as he voted for the project, "more will come."
A special note to Gov. Evers: In reviewing your campaign contributions, I found that you received at least 59 contributions from ATC associates. Accepting this money does not mean that you have to support the CHC project. You need to support the best interest for Wisconsin and your constituents. This is the time and place to stop big business, before it is too late!
Jean Luecke
Dodgeville
