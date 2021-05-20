Jean Luecke: Let's ditch the turbines and go solar

Dear Editor: You are probably aware of the industrial wind turbine take-over, locally in Iowa and Lafayette Counties, and all over Wisconsin. So, you know that foreign and out-of-state companies are sneaking into rural areas asking farmers to lease their property for fields of 650 feet tall industrial wind turbines.
Some farmers want the money and sign the lease. Some farmers don't want the wind turbines or the money, but may see turbines in every direction. You live in the city. What do you care?
I live in Dodgeville and I care. While we need "clean energy," this is not a just way to protect our planet. Replacing fossil fuel with industrial wind turbines is too costly in dollars and community losses.
Wind turbine designers have produced an aesthetically pleasing wind engine. But they kill birds and bats in flight, cause human health hazards due to audible sound and inaudible infrasound, shadows flickering and blinking lights.
We need to ask our Wisconsin legislators to act now to change the laws to protect Wisconsin's heritage. Subsidies that are now given to corporate sponsored wind turbines should be transferred to local solar distribution by individuals and businesses. Redirecting the subsidies would make individual and community solar affordable for all. This is the way out of the climate catastrophe without destroying our state's heritage. Take our environment back from the billionaire corporations.
We can act now. A listening session with our local Wisconsin legislators, Sen. Marklein and Rep. Novak has been established for: Friday, May 28, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Belmont Convention Center.
Join us, speak your concerns, take action, be there.
Jean Luecke
Dodgeville
