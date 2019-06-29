Dear Editor: Please seek out better science, not self-proclaimed experts with billboards, when reporting on the use of CBD products in popular culture. Hemp extracts containing CBD are herbal medicines, not recreational drugs, and have poor absorption when swallowed in foods, so adding them to a meal/beer/coffee is expensive and ineffective compared to taking a quality hemp extract and holding it in the mouth, for example.
The product lines being touted do not even meet basic industry standards of disclosure for extraction methods. Their analyses point to them being inferior, cheap versions of products designed for profit. A knowledgeable retailer would be able to compare reports to show whether a product truly contains a broad spectrum of constituents, or just a few cheaper components.
We have health professionals in our community who are extremely well-versed with this new cannabinoid science. They operate with a mindset of service, transparency, safety, moderation and education, not from a motivation of profit. I hope you will seek them out for your future articles to educate our community as a plethora of new businesses seek to capitalize on a trend.
JC Hernandez
Madison, Wisconsin
