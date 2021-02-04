Javier A. Hernández: It's time to make Puerto Rico a sovereign nation

Dear Editor: After 123 years of U.S. colonial rule, liberals like Spencer Black need to stop using Puerto Rico as a pawn in American electoral politics. Unlike D.C., Puerto Rico was invaded in 1898 and is an occupied nation that has had to endure decades of colonial governance, failed assimilation campaigns, violent statehooder mobs (turbas), and the persecution of pro-sovereignty organizations. While statehooders talk of “equality” in D.C., in Puerto Rico, their narrative is about dependency, not becoming Americans.
Statehood has lost every plebiscite and such results are always ignored by Congress. In this last plebiscite, which had a low 55% participation rate, statehooders claim they won with 52.5% (ignoring the desires of the other 47.4%), yet when the totality of registered voters (2,355,894) is considered, only 27% (655,505) went to vote for statehood and 73% of all registered voters did not support statehood. Although the pro-statehood party won the governorship with only 33%, they lost control of the legislature.
The United States would never accept a state with a historic pro-sovereignty movement; a distinct national identity; and where the majority of all registered voters are passionately against statehood. Clearly, statehood does not have a majority nor a mandate in Puerto Rico.
Thankfully, pro-sovereignty sentiment continues to grow in Puerto Rico and Free Association is the status option with the highest growth margin. Unlike statehood, which does not benefit the U.S. or Puerto Rico, we need to embrace sovereignty in order to forge a new relationship between our two countries.
Javier A. Hernández
Hometown: San Juan, Puerto Rico
