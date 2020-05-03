Jason Maloney: Protest by electing responsible leaders

Dear Editor: Recently a small group of people, many of whom support Donald Trump, have begun defying stay at home orders and social distancing. They are protesting in tightly packed groups in public areas at state capitols. But, medical experts are telling us that relaxing public safety measures now will result in more outbreaks of COVID-19, will overwhelm the health care system, and many more people may die.

In normal times people have every right to protest what they don’t like in our society pretty much however they wish. But just as no person has a right to yell, “FIRE!” in a crowded theater when there is no fire, people do not have the right to ignore public safety measures while protesting during a pandemic. If protesters were the only ones likely to be infected by COVID-19, that would be tragic, but when protesters risk infecting innocent people, it is criminal.

Some Republican members of Congress and state legislatures including some members of the Wisconsin state Legislature are also advocating these protests. These legislators are working to undermine stay at home orders that are in place to protect the lives of Americans. Fortunately, it is an election year and many of these representatives must stand for reelection.