Jason Maloney: 'Originalism' allows judges to reach the decision they desire

Dear Editor: The late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was sly. He advocated a theory called “originalism” that says the Constitution of the United States must be interpreted in a way that each word in it has the same meaning that the word had over 200 years ago when the document was written. The idea is that the way people who wrote the document thought should be applied to issues we face today. Originalism is brilliant. It allows a justice to pretend to know what a person was thinking hundreds of years ago, and apply that supposed thinking to current issues.
Originalism is asinine for at least two reasons. It is impossible to know exactly what someone who wrote the Constitution was thinking in regard to a current issue. It is also a stretch to imagine that the people who wrote the Constitution left it ambiguous in many areas if they meant for us to divine what they were thinking and then apply their thoughts to current issues and situations they could not have imagined.
Originalism does allow conservative judges like Scalia, and Donald Trump’s latest nominee, Amy Coney Barrett to come up with any decision they desire and then cover themselves by blaming it on the founding fathers. Originalism allows conservative judges to legislate from the bench.
Yes, Antonin Scalia was a sly old judge.
Jason Maloney
Washburn
