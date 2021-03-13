Jason Maloney: Every legally voter should be able to easily vote

Dear Editor: The 2020 elections in our nation took place during a pandemic. Poll workers and election officials all over the nation risked life and limb to ensure that voters could vote, votes were legally cast, votes were accurately counted and rightful winners were declared in races at the local, state and national levels of our government. Postal workers around the nation also risked life and limb to deliver an unprecedented number of absentee ballots during the election. These efforts allowed millions of lawful voters to exercise their right to choose officials to serve in government. These election officials and postal workers are our friends and neighbors. They deserve our gratitude.
Following the election Donald Trump continued a campaign to cast doubt on the results of presidential election, but not on all of the other elections that were conducted at the same time and on the same ballots. Trump filed lawsuits in state and federal courts across the nation. Courts all over the nation, including the Supreme Court, concluded that there was virtually no fraud or irregularity in the election. Some states had recounts; there were three in Georgia alone. The recounts showed the election was fair and the count of votes was accurate. Many elected officials in Trump’s party, the Republican Party, supported his lies about the election, many still do.
For over a decade there has been an effort by the Republican Party to gerrymander legislative districts, enact rules that make it difficult, or impossible for many legal voters to vote, and lead people to believe that voter fraud takes place in a widespread and organized manner in the United States. The false fraud allegations are the basis for restrictions on who is allowed to vote.
Every legal voter in our nation should be able to easily vote.
Jason Maloney
Washburn
