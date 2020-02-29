Jason Maloney: Constitutional convention would be a disaster

Dear Editor: Our current Constitution has provided the framework for our federal government since 1789, following a constitutional convention and ratification by the states that made up our nation at that time. Article V of the Constitution indicates how we may amend the Constitution. Amendments can be adopted by Congress and ratified by the states, or a constitutional convention can be held if two-thirds of the states wish to do so. In 230 years, our Constitution has been amended 27 times. There has not been a constitutional convention since the one that produced our current Constitution over 230 years ago.
The Constitution contains no rules to govern a constitutional convention. If one were called, as some people now advocate, there is no way to ensure it would simply amend the Constitution. In fact, considering the erratic, strange and extreme nature of current politics, it is likely a constitutional convention would not just amend our constitution. It is likely that a constitutional convention held today would totally change the Constitution and gut the provisions that guarantee our rights and freedoms. We could end up with a dictatorship. So a constitutional convention called to add an amendment to limit terms for members of Congress, or some other specific amendment, could turn into a free for all resulting in the overall destruction of the Constitution.
In our current political climate, with foreign influences and our leaders saying one thing and doing the opposite, a constitutional convention will be a disaster that could end our democracy.
People in public office take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America. As voters we should see to it that those who seek and hold public office uphold that oath. The Constitution is what makes our nation free and ensures our liberty.
Jason Maloney
Washburn
