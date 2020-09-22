Jason Knoll: Pompeo visit highlights what Republicans have bungled, from Wisconsin to the world

Dear Editor: The Wisconsin GOP haven’t convened but for a few seconds since April. They have done nothing to address calls for criminal justice reform, racial inequality, and gun control, among other critical issues. It is appalling, therefore, that they will make time to sit in the Senate chamber to listen to a glorified campaign speech from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech about President Trump’s failed foreign policy. Since he has taken office, Trump has bungled global challenges and alienated our allies, resulting in a 20-year low of how other countries view the U.S. Not only is this bad for the U.S., it is bad for Wisconsin.
To give just one example, Wisconsin exports to Europe amount to over $5 billion and nearly 27,000 jobs for the Badger State, but President Trump’s ill-advised trade war with Europe and disparaging remarks about the EU hurt our middle class. Under Trump, we lead the country in farm bankruptcies.
Trump has belittled our German and British allies, and emboldened our adversaries like Russia and China. By nearly every measure, American credibility and influence has diminished since President Trump took office. What exactly is Secretary Pompeo going to tout?
Jason Knoll
Verona
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!