Jason Knoll: Biden will restore American credibility abroad

Dear Editor: Like many of my fellow Wisconsinites, I am a proud German-American. The promise of a better life led many of our ancestors to settle here, but unfortunately under President Trump, that promise no longer holds true. Thirty-seven years ago, Ronald Reagan established German-American Day to celebrate our shared history. But as a veteran, I am concerned President Trump’s failed policies endanger both Wisconsin residents and U.S.-German relations.
In fact, only 10% of Germans trust President Trump to do the right thing on the global stage. President Trump has insulted Chancellor Merkel and removed U.S. troops from Germany. He withdrew from both the Paris Agreement and the Iran Deal, contributing to our German and European allies’ lack of confidence. Finally, his failed coronavirus response has dramatically damaged our image around the world, including in Germany.
The U.S. and Germany have accomplished great things together, including standing up to Russia and ensuring a free and democratic Europe. Unfortunately, President Trump is unraveling those accomplishments.
It is time for renewed American leadership around the world. Joe Biden will restore American credibility abroad, including with our German friends and allies.
Jason Knoll
Verona
