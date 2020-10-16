 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jason Knoll: Biden will restore American credibility abroad

Jason Knoll: Biden will restore American credibility abroad

Dear Editor: Like many of my fellow Wisconsinites, I am a proud German-American. The promise of a better life led many of our ancestors to settle here, but unfortunately under President Trump, that promise no longer holds true. Thirty-seven years ago, Ronald Reagan established German-American Day to celebrate our shared history. But as a veteran, I am concerned President Trump’s failed policies endanger both Wisconsin residents and U.S.-German relations.

In fact, only 10% of Germans trust President Trump to do the right thing on the global stage. President Trump has insulted Chancellor Merkel and removed U.S. troops from Germany. He withdrew from both the Paris Agreement and the Iran Deal, contributing to our German and European allies’ lack of confidence. Finally, his failed coronavirus response has dramatically damaged our image around the world, including in Germany.

The U.S. and Germany have accomplished great things together, including standing up to Russia and ensuring a free and democratic Europe. Unfortunately, President Trump is unraveling those accomplishments.

It is time for renewed American leadership around the world. Joe Biden will restore American credibility abroad, including with our German friends and allies.

Jason Knoll

Verona

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics