Jasmine Mosby: As a homeless mother, please release state funding

Dear Editor: I am writing to ask the Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee to release the funds for people who are homeless. My name is Jasmine Mosby. I'm a mother of five and my family and I have been outside and in parks sleeping. When it comes to being homeless it's hard. I'm always trying to find somewhere for my family to go at times when we get denied at the Salvation Army.
I as a mother it feels like crap due to the fact I have nowhere for my babies to go. I have family but they are no help. I even had to do things that I would never think about doing, like waiting for people to fall asleep to sneak in their cars to let my kids sleep. I know it's not right but it's hard to find housing for the family due to the fact that I don't make three or four times the rent.
Jasmine Mosby
Madison
