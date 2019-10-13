Dear Editor: A letter to the editor appeared recently stating that the climate strikes distract students and the “so-called” climate strike was a threat to youth acquiring knowledge, I could not agree more! The climate strike is a threat to youth because they should not have to be doing this. Climate denial and inaction should not be a thing! If nine different doctors tell you that you have cancer and one says you do not, then you have cancer! When a group of people who have not studied a breadth of work tell people that they should listen to them on a subject they know nothing about instead of actual scientists and professors, that is what threatens our institutions and educational system.
I worked with many of the youth who organized this strike and could not have been more impressed with them. Being part of a movement such as this takes courage. Assembling large groups of people requires organization. Targeting your message to get across what will most impact the crowd, requires critical thinking. Some of the members of the Youth Climate Action Team were as young as 14 years old. To take one night per week for about two months and one Friday where they missed school for something as important as the climate crisis, is well worth the sacrifice of learning geometry and English for one day. Several of the organizers attended the United Nations General Assembly in the days after and you cannot get that kind of experience sitting in a classroom.
If you do not “believe” in climate change, that is your right and you can come up with your own “alternative facts.” The youth and adults involved were exercising their First Amendment rights of speech and assembly and should be allowed to do so. It's civic engagement at its best.
Jared Schumacker
Madison
