Dear Editor: Why should we wait to teach about the climate? A super-majority of scientists, and more specifically, climate scientists throughout the world agree that climate change is real and it is upon us. So why should we, as a society, wait to teach the next generation about what is happening in the world around them?
Teachers in middle schools and high schools all across the country are struggling to find a curriculum that they can use to teach to the young minds that are sitting in front of them, many times because of the politics around it.
When a child in a school from rural Wisconsin asks their science teacher “why did my family have to move out of our farmhouse?”
“Well, your family’s farmland has been flooded for the past two seasons because of increased rain but we don’t know why. Your family couldn’t make any money from their crops but the bank still wants their mortgage payment."
When the science is here in front of you showing that greenhouse gases trap heat inside our atmosphere and we are pumping more of it into the atmosphere than ever, this is the moment when we need to change how we teach the science surrounding our climate. Every generation has information that needs to be taught that the previous generation was not. The science surrounding the climate crisis is this generation's "how does this internet thing work?" and we cannot be afraid of the change that comes with learning something new.
Jared Schumacker
Madison
