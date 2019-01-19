Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TO AFFECT SOUTHERN WISCONSIN TODAY... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT SOUTH CENTRAL INTO EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN THIS MORNING. HOWEVER, THE SNOW WILL TAPER OFF OFF QUICKLY FROM WEST TO EAST OVER INLAND AREAS AS THE LATER MORNING MOVES ALONG. HOWEVER, DUE TO LAKE EFFECT SNOWFALL KICKING IN, PERIODS OF SNOW SHOWERS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS FAR SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN INTO THE EVENING HOURS. SNOW AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 8 INCHES ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTH CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN, WITH HIGHEST AMOUNTS FARTHER SOUTH. MILWAUKEE, RACINE AND KENOSHA COUNTIES COULD SEE 6 TO 9 INCHES RIGHT NEAR THE LAKESHORE DUE TO THE LAKE EFFECT SNOW. BRISK NORTHEAST WINDS OF 15 TO 25 MPH WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW. ...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...SNOW. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES ANTICIPATED. * WHERE...IOWA, DANE, LAFAYETTE, GREEN AND ROCK COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&