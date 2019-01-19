Dear Editor: Alliant has gone to great pains to explain how the cost of wind energy is falling, yet they do not talk about how much they will receive in tax credits for building wind turbines. MidAmerican Energy, Iowa's other investor-owned utility, has admitted they will receive $10 billion in tax credits or about $4,500,000 per turbine. Each new turbine is assessed at $2,726,500. With all their capital costs covered by taxpayers their rates should be the cheapest anywhere if the cost of wind energy has fallen so drastically. Even Iowa's tax-exempt rural electric co-ops that cannot utilize tax credits will not be building any new wind turbines for the simple reason that they cannot afford it.
Industrial wind energy only makes sense for companies like Alliant, not for ratepayers, not for taxpayers and not for the people forced to live within these massive installations.
Janna Swanson
Ayrshire, Iowa
Coalition for Rural Property Rights president
National Wind Watch board member
