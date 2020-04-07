Janice Redford: Thank you to the heroes, including the Smedal family

Dear Editor: It is so wonderful to read about the heroes in the Smedal family from Stoughton. We all need to thank those working to help everyone at this critical time. It was a pleasure to teach some Smedals at Stoughton High School years ago.
Janice Redford
Cambridge
