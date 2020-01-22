Janice Redford: I wish we had an adult leading the U.S.

Dear Editor: I read the David McGrath column and wanted to respond while looking out at the heavy snow today. As a secondary teacher for decades, I can only wish we had an adult leading our nation instead of a warped, immature bully who could never fight his way out of a paper box. He lets others do his bidding and only acts his way through life. I am so tired of his fake acting while putting our planet at risk at the same time.
Janice Redford
Cambridge
