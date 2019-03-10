Dear Editor: I read Joel McNally's op/ed in the Cap Times about the possible acquisition of Gannett, which owns and publishes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, in a hostile takeover by Digital First.
It seems that every aspect of American business is becoming more and more concentrated, with ever fewer companies controlling ever larger shares of markets. We still have anti-trust laws on the books but they are enforced mainly by the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission, whose heads are appointed by the president. And they were weakened when Reagan's DOJ narrowed of the definition of what was enforceable under federal antitrust laws. Another example is the plight of farmers, squeezed by behemoth seed and fertilizer companies on one side and giant agribusiness on the other.
I don't think that hostile takeovers and corporate concentration are what most Americans have in mind when they think of the phrase "free enterprise." All of us suffer from increasing corporate concentration, from the prices we pay for food to the control of the information and news we receive.
State attorneys general can have a role in enforcing anti-trust laws. Attorney General Kaul, over to you. Can we fight the big money?
Janice Knapp-Cordes
Madison
