Janice Knapp-Cordes: Those near Truax bear unfair burden from F-35s

Dear Editor: The intersection between climate change and racial justice is the focus of growing attention at this time in our nation’s development. We in Madison have just such an intersection here. Ground will be broken soon at Truax Field to prepare for the coming of the F-35s. While all of us will bear the consequences of more pollution, the BIPOC community nearest Truax will bear the noise.
I have been sitting on a bench at MATC when an F-16 flew overhead; the ground actually vibrated and I had to cover my ears. There are conflicting claims about how loud the F-35 will be. But if the government is willing to provide insulation for noise abatement, we know it will be disruptive for all the people — infants, children, elders, and employees — in this area. It will disrupt their lives and diminish the values of their homes, the largest investment that most people make in their lifetime. Is this fair? Is this just? One group taking action is safeskiescleanwaterwi.org. Are there others? Individuals and groups, please step up.
Janice Knapp-Cordes
Madison
