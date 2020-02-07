Janet M. Wright: UW Hospital Board members should experience direct service staff's jobs

Dear Editor: The UW nurses are attempting to have the UW Hospital Board recognize that they are overworked and understaffed. I learned something about administration and management years ago when I heard that our police chief, David Couper at that time, made a point of going out on a beat once a month so he could have the actual experience that his front-line staff had.
I would suggest that the Board members make a point of regularly shadowing the direct service staff — nurses, social workers, CNAs, respiratory therapists, etc. — to get a clear picture of what their shifts look like. Maybe they would have a better idea then of how to appropriately respond to the needs of their staff. I’m not sure what business schools are teaching now, but it seems to me that the main job for administrators, management and boards is to facilitate the direct service staff to be able to give the best possible service to the patients/clients. This means figuring out how to best help the staff with up-to-date training, good pay, the optimum number of hours and enough staff to do the job well. It also includes fair benefits and recognition for a job well done. The nurses are saying clearly that this is not happening.
As a sometimes patient of UW Hospital and a friend of many other patients, I want to feel assured that the staff is treated well so that we can get the best care. Maybe it is time for the Board to spend some time walking in the staffs’ shoes.
Janet M. Wright
Madison
