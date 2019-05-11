Dear Editor: It's National Nurses Week. As a person who has worked 40-plus years in health care I see nurses working hard every day to make a difference for all patients; however, there are many individuals in the healthcare setting that get little to no credit for the hard work they do every day. Those individuals in the background are helping to make the experience for each patient better. As professionals and patients in health care, it would be prudent if we all remembered that.
Janet Downard
Poynette
