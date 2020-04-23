Janet Davis: Republicans owe power to gerrymandering

Dear Editor: Before the April 7 election, my dear mother said this about Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald: "You can count on them to do everything wrong and then lie about it!" She continued to correctly note that Fitzgerald and Vos are only in power due to gerrymandering. "They can make the most unwise and harmful decisions because they are not accountable to the citizens of Wisconsin."
Janet Davis
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!