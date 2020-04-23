Janet Davis: Republicans owe power to gerrymandering

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: Before the April 7 election, my dear mother said this about Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald: "You can count on them to do everything wrong and then lie about it!" She continued to correctly note that Fitzgerald and Vos are only in power due to gerrymandering. "They can make the most unwise and harmful decisions because they are not accountable to the citizens of Wisconsin."