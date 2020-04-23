Janet Davis: Republicans owe power to gerrymandering

Janet Davis: Republicans owe power to gerrymandering

Dear Editor: Before the April 7 election, my dear mother said this about Speaker Vos and Senator Fitzgerald: "You can count on them to do everything wrong and then lie about it!" She continued to correctly note that Fitzgerald and Vos are only in power due to gerrymandering. "They can make the most unwise and harmful decisions because they are not accountable to the citizens of Wisconsin."

Janet Davis

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics