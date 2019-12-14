Janet Battista: Saving Hartmeyer Park will leave an environmental legacy for Madison

Dear Editor: It doesn’t often happen that a private urban natural area becomes available for protection and public use. The city of Madison now has the opportunity to save Hartmeyer Park and leave an environmental legacy for all Madison. As in other expanding urban areas, such a legacy will increase property values and quality of life for residents, as well as provide for the surprising numbers of birds and other wildlife that currently use the park.
Public officials seem to be agreeing to save the existing (undevelopable) Hartmeyer wetland and a limited amount of surrounding upland. However, the more land that can be protected, the better the area will function as an intact ecosystem, and the greater its environmental and human value. Please encourage your city representatives to save all the acreage of this beautiful natural area.
Janet Battista
Maple Bluff
