Janet Battista: Saving Hartmeyer Park will leave an environmental legacy for Madison

Janet Battista: Saving Hartmeyer Park will leave an environmental legacy for Madison

Dear Editor: It doesn’t often happen that a private urban natural area becomes available for protection and public use. The city of Madison now has the opportunity to save Hartmeyer Park and leave an environmental legacy for all Madison. As in other expanding urban areas, such a legacy will increase property values and quality of life for residents, as well as provide for the surprising numbers of birds and other wildlife that currently use the park.

Public officials seem to be agreeing to save the existing (undevelopable) Hartmeyer wetland and a limited amount of surrounding upland. However, the more land that can be protected, the better the area will function as an intact ecosystem, and the greater its environmental and human value. Please encourage your city representatives to save all the acreage of this beautiful natural area.

Janet Battista

Maple Bluff

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics