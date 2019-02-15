Dear Editor:
I have known Paul Soglin for a long while and had the privilege of working with him in the mayor’s office for eight years. While there are fine people running for mayor, none can match the skill, intelligence, wisdom, creativity, tenacity and dedication he brings to the job. As a result, Madison is a well-run city. We certainly face challenges but we also have opportunities, and Paul is the best choice to seize those opportunities. We would be fortunate tho have him for another term.
Jane Richardson
Madison
