Dear Editor: Jim Goodman is right (Current farm crisis offers opportunity for change, June 22, 2019).
“The current agricultural model places value only on volume of production, not nutritional quality of the food produced, human health, rural communities or the environment.”
Unfortunately, our tax dollars are preferentially applied to mega-farm operations where public funds are made available to farms for disasters, innovation, weathering the effects of tariffs and the like. Our system prefers cheap food. I heard a former Secretary of Agriculture say that cheap food is a homeland security issue. The USDA’s clear preference for mega-production, coupled with the general power held by corporate persons, has led to our reliance on unhealthy, highly processed foods. A diet of the “medicine” we need, lots of vegetables and fruit, with smaller amounts of protein, minimally-processed grains and healthy fats, will remain elusive for most Americans. For some people, lack of availability is the issue. Most of us have unwittingly allowed corporations to engineer our food preferences. It is not in the best interests of the government-corporate complex that we break our affinity for its menu. That fact alone should give us the inspiration we need to transform our food choices.
Jane Mussey
Richland Center
