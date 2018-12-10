Dear Editor: I'm confused. Tuesday, Nov. 6, was the day Wisconsin citizens voted for a change in leadership for our state, fair and square. Then last week I kept hearing media stating there were protesters demonstrating, reminding the Legislature of their concerns through public statements at the extraordinary legislative session regarding the proposed changes some legislators expect to make before leaving office. Now, who are the protesters here — the Republican legislators and current governor who refuse to accept the will of the citizens of Wisconsin, or the concerned citizens who took time out to remind us why votes should matter? Please clarify.
Jane LeCount
Middleton
