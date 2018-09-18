Dear Editor: In a recent op/ed, six Democratic legislators and three women's groups accused Gov. Walker of being complicit in spreading false medical information, basically because he supports crisis pregnancy centers. I’m no fan of Walker, but I have been involved with a pregnancy center for 12 years, and I was shocked to see the list of false accusations against us. 1. We do NOT falsely advertise to offer abortion services. 2. We do NOT provide untrue information about the risks of abortion and contraception. 3. We do NOT lie to clients about gestational age or make them think they’ll have a miscarriage anyway.
WOW. Where did they get these claims? It appears the writers got this “information” from NARAL. If they had talked to the other side, they'd know these claims are false.
Have the writers ever visited a CPC? The one I am involved with would never do any of those things. Some rogue groups might, but don’t try to pass them off for all CPCs. If you’ve never visited a CPC, I’d recommend that you do before claiming what you think we do.
Jane Jeffries
Eau Claire
