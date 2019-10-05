Dear Editor: Throughout my childhood in the '40s and '50s, I lived in the shadow of a Strategic Air Command Base in Dayton, Ohio. Although we now laugh at the absurdity of protecting children from an atomic bomb by having them hide under their desks, it was a terrifying experience for a young child. Periodically, our school loudspeaker would blast a recording of a bombing raid. We then would scramble under our desks, arms over our heads, not knowing if this was a drill or an actual attack.
Never could I have imagined that 70 years later, my own children and grandchildren might find themselves in a deadlier version of this scenario — the F-35 fighter plane! We know these planes will greatly increase noise, air and water pollution! But the biggest threat of all is that these planes are designed to carry small, “usable” nuclear weapons — the B61-12 bomb.
According to retired Air Force Col. Rosanne Greco, this bomb has been called “the most dangerous nuclear weapon in America’s arsenal.” The B61-12 bomb is dangerous because it is being considered a “first strike nuclear weapon.” Col. Greco is deeply concerned that the present administration “has spoken about wanting to use nuclear weapons.”
This means that the F-35 would make Madison a potential GROUND ZERO for nuclear retaliation. Is this the kind of “security” we want for our children and families of Madison?
There is a growing worldwide movement to eliminate nuclear weapons. Why would we want to bring them into our backyard?
Jane Hammatt Kavaloski
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.