Dear Editor: I was both annoyed and disappointed with the cover ("Bland vs. Bland") of last week’s Cap Times. Why can’t we decide for ourselves whether we think the candidates are bland?
I don’t know Scott Walker, but I know Tony Evers, and I don’t think he’s bland. Anyone who plays euchre and likes to polka is not bland. Besides that, Tony has worked hard as an educator at all levels. He has practical experience and he cares passionately about children, families, communities, our environment, and our taxpayers. As a native Wisconsinite from a small community, he knows our state well.
Let’s give him the vote! Our state will be better off.
Jane Lepeska Grinde
Madison
