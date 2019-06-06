Dear Editor: As an opponent of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high-voltage line slated to bring unneeded and inexpensive electrical power to the Driftless area, I have been perplexed by people supporting the project.
According to the Public Service Commission/Department of Natural Resources' environmental impact statement, there will be significant damage done to agricultural venues if the line is built. In addition, the towers will cross through the federal wildlife refuge where there are fears that birds will be electrocuted, soils will be disrupted resulting in environmentally sensitive plants dying, and energy escaping from the lines is a real concern.
Add to the above the potential for ATC exercising eminent domain over private lands, and it is hard to believe this is a good idea. The towers will last for 40 years with no plan for being dismantled. We in the Driftless may have to live with terrible eyesores for the rest of our lives. One letter to the editor suggested that the project is needed to retain the rural character of the Driftless. Really? It seems to me that our rural character is doing just fine without huge rust-colored towers. Locally generated power is cost-effective. There are already solar and wind projects in place. Citizens have changed their habits to conserve power by purchasing efficient appliances, LED bulbs and generally practicing energy conservation. Cardinal-Hickory Creek is not needed and reflects unwanted and archaic thinking.
Jane Batha
Mineral Point
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.