Jane Batha: Cardinal-Hickory Creek ignores will of people

Dear Editor: Recently, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted permission for the Cardinal-Hickory Creek high voltage line to be run through the U.S. Wildlife Refuge near Cassville. This is upsetting on so many levels. The Environmental Impact Statement clearly expressed reservations and concerns about this proposal. Many people commented and expressed their own reservations. How can a wildlife refuge located on a major flyway be allowed to be desecrated in this way? It is anticipated that thousands of birds will be killed by flying into the wires. Others will lose their way due to their navigation systems being disrupted. Maintenance of the line will bring in helicopters to keep the very vegetation that the birds and animals need for survival trimmed back to allow the line to avoid creating unwanted fires. Herbicides so near a major waterway can find their way into our water supplies.
Where are the environmental experts? We need all the “Greta Thunbergs” in our area to take up their pens and write the governor, their state and federal representatives. This whole project has ignored the will of the people and is based on distorted truths.
In short it is outrageous!
Jane Batha
Mineral Point
