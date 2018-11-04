Dear Editor: As America descends into assassination attempts on both Democratic and Republican politicians as well as journalists, we need leaders who will unify rather than divide us. We are all Americans. It is important to embrace what we have in common rather than engaging in hateful tribal divisive rhetoric that leads to destructive violence and weakens the America that we love and cherish.
Unfortunately, there is a vacuum of unifying leadership at the top. When our president blames the media for being partially responsible for bomb attacks on a news organization, without looking at how his own offensive oratory can play a role to incite murderous violence, he is blaming the victim. This is a common tactic of bullies. I keep hoping he'll change to become a unifier rather than a divider. However, it doesn't seem to be in his nature.
He refuses to take a hard look at how his hateful comments add fuel to the fire of those with murderous intent. He knows he'll get adulation from his base by fanning the flames of anger and hatred. Self-aggrandizement matters more to him than being a patriotic servant to the people.
It is imperative that we elect leaders who demonstrate kindness, empathy and altruism to serve the needs of all Americans, rather than politicians who prey on tribal anger and hatred in order to gain large followings to satisfy their own selfish desires. Unchecked, such narcissistic leaders often create despotic regimes.
Let's elect unifiers who seek to heal our divide. The midterm elections are crucial to get our country back on track in an effort to create a more perfect union. Remember our country's founders sought to create a United States of America not a Divided States of America. Please vote. Our country’s health is at stake.
Jan Van Schaik, M.D.
Whitefish Bay
