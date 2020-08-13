Jan Tymorek: I hope all 26th District candidates will stay active in public life

Dear Editor: Thank you to John Nichols for going into detail about each candidate running to represent the 26th Senate District.
This is the first time I remember having such a difficult time choosing who to vote for. We are incredibly lucky to have such good people hoping to make changes in our state and to represent us. Only one person can win the seat, obviously.
I sincerely hope the others will stay active in public life. We value and need you ALL.
Jan Tymorek
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!