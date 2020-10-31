Jan Ketzler: What will make America a free-thinking country again?

Dear Editor: What is it going to take to make America a great, free-thinking country again? It’s a question I don’t have an answer to, but I do wonder how we got so far apart. Our tolerance level for how others think, and what their opinions are seems to be going downhill rapidly, and I feel that the diversity that made us great is threatened because so many people seem to think, strongly, that only their way of thinking is the right way.
Social media has certainly made everyone’s opinion visible, but even when I read opinions of people running for office I am appalled at the intensity of their opinions; as if they leave no room for listening to anyone else. Not all do that. Some talk about fairness, and equality, and freedom of choice, and taking time to listen to the people they represent.
I understand that actually getting elected must feel very powerful and satisfying, but please try not to forget who elected you and what you said you believed in to get them to vote for you.
Oh, and don’t pretend to be “God fearing” if you lie with every other breath. Who do you think you’re fooling, anyway? Whether or not you are religious doesn’t matter to me, but if you are using religion to get people to vote for you, it does.
Guess that’s my rant for the day.
Jan Ketzler
Madison
