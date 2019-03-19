Dear Editor: I first met Madison mayoral candidate Satya Rhodes-Conway over a dozen years ago when we were part of an informal group advocating to protect Cherokee Marsh in the face of proposed development.
Right away Satya impressed me as someone who knew how to cut through the complexities and gain support for practical solutions. After her election to the City Council, Satya worked with our group to be sure that elected officials and city staff heard and understood our message.
Since that time, I’ve continued to be impressed with Satya’s involvement in seeking ways to improve and enhance city life. As chair of the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee, Satya led the effort to identify goals and recommendations for the 72-acre former Oscar Mayer site. Her 13 years as the managing director of the national Mayors Innovation Project have resulted in a deep knowledge of successful projects and policies in cities across the country.
An added plus is Satya's strong background in science, environmental policy, and land use, areas that are pertinent as we face issues such as reducing flood risk and cutting our use of fossil fuels.
Please join me on April 2 in voting for Satya Rhodes-Conway to be Madison’s next mayor.
Jan Axelson
Madison
