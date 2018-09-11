Dear Editor: When setting target levels for the Yahara lakes, there is no question that flood prevention is just one of many considerations ("Watching the water," Sept. 5). But when the data show that we are in an era of more frequent big storms, it's foolhardy to continue a management policy that results in the frequent damaging flooding we've been seeing in recent years.
Dane County's own Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan recommends maintaining the levels of the Yahara lakes at the lower limit of the target operating range set by the DNR. Yet the county has continued to aim for a higher level, resulting in lakes that frequently exceed their operating ranges. In contrast, even in the extreme drought of 2012, the lakes barely dipped below their target minimums.
A consideration not mentioned in the article is wetland preservation. The high water levels of recent years have caused acres of shoreline wetlands to break off, float downstream, and fall apart. Most of these wetlands were public lands purchased with tax dollars in part to provide flood mitigation. Now they are lost forever.
We can't control the amount of rain we get, and physical limits determine how fast water can move downstream through the lakes. But these circumstances make it even more important to lower the target levels to allow more capacity to store water from big events.
Perhaps this will be the year that finally prompts action. Dane County can immediately set the target levels at at the low end of the operating ranges as advised by their own planning document. Longer term, the city or county can petition the DNR to lower the target minimums to allow more flexibility in managing the lakes.
Jan Axelson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.