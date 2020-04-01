Jan Axelson: Karofsky supports fair, independent courts

Dear Editor: Wisconsin's presidential primary is April 7. Also on the ballot is an important race for Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice.

In this nonpartisan race, candidate Daniel Kelly, claims to be independent but revealed his colors when his campaign rented space right inside the headquarters of Wisconsin's Republican Party. As a private attorney representing state Republicans, Kelly defended the state's 2011 redistricting plan against ample evidence that the maps were drawn to favor Republicans and denied voters their rights.

In contrast, candidate Jill Karofsky is an experienced Dane County Circuit Judge who supports fair and independent courts.

In the near future the Supreme Court will likely consider cases relating to voting rights, gerrymandering, access to health care for women, environmental protection, and other issues that affect state residents. If you want Supreme Court justices who are fair and nonpartisan, vote for Jill Karofsky. Vote from home by requesting an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov.

Jan Axelson

Madison

