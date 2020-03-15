Jamie Hagenow: Vote "yes" on Spring Green animal testing initiative

Dear Editor: I have devoted my life to the care of companion animals. Dogs and cats are not laboratory equipment, they are living, breathing and feeling members of our families. In the age of technology, conducting painful experiments on our companions is nothing but a primitive, barbaric and obsolete practice.
The supporters of animal experimentation will try to tell you how important it is in "saving lives" but the point of this legislation is not to end all experiments on animals. It is to stop experiments on dogs and cats that cause pain or distress, which is a quantifiable category of reporting by experimenters. This amount is less than 1% of all animal research. As with human trials, why not let owners volunteer their own pets for clinical trials? Recently, the CEO of WeatherTech created an advertisement which aired during the Super Bowl demonstrating how the UW successfully cured his 13-year-old golden retriever, Scout, of cancer. The difference is that this dog has a voice. Last year alone, tens of thousands of dogs and cats around the country had no voice. They suffered in silence. We are their voice.
Every person that votes "yes" on the initiative in Spring Green will be a voice for one of those animals. Let us stand together and show the people making millions that we are the voices of those who cannot speak. If animal research really saved lives then why haven't we cured cancer after 60 years of animal experimentation? Why do so many research puppy mill owners hide their identities? Why are they so determined to prevent education to the public regarding scientific alternatives? I have no financial stake in this enterprise. I will always be here as a voice for the animals. I hope you choose to stand with me.
Jamie Hagenow
Mount Horeb
