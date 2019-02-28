Dear Editor: It’s ridiculous how long it is taking to legalize marijuana. Come on, I know a pastor that uses marijuana and also teachers. So stop lollygagging and cut to the chase. You’re gonna make more money off marijuana than the tickets and arrests you make. That’s common sense.
Jamie Ashlin
Kenosha
