Dear Editor: Jerry Hansen correctly points out that the refusal of GOP Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to hold legislative hearings on gun law reform effectively ignores the 80% of Wisconsin voters who favor stronger gun control legislation. The sad truth is that it is worse than just ignoring the legislative wishes of Wisconsin's elected governor and a strong majority of Wisconsinites. By summarily gaveling their respective legislative bodies into session and then immediately gaveling to adjourn, these two self-appointed, official censors are effectively controlling not only the legislative agenda, but free speech and political discourse. Somebody who they might listen to should remind Fitzgerald and Vos that this is not yet Putin's playground, but the United States of America, and we still have a right to speak to our elected officials.
James Voss
Sun Prairie
