Dear Editor: Mayor Soglin is 100 percent right about the unfair Dane County "policy" of blackmailing incorporated cities to take over maintenance of county highways that pass through cities and refusing to fix them unless the cities agree. Those main thoroughfare county roads still carry a higher percentage of county residents who commute to work, shop, go to get medical services and educations in the city when compared to residential city streets.
Sure, city residents also use them, but why should city residents stop receiving some return on their county tax dollars to support county road-building elsewhere? City residents already pay a disproportionate share of county road maintenance on a per capita basis. Soglin gets it, but county Supervisor Jeff Pertl doesn't. County roads running through incorporated municipalities still connect communities. The county should put up its share of funding to fix all county roads and stop blackmailing cities.
James Voss
Sun Prairie
