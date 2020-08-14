James Svanoe: Trump cares more about his power than his people

Dear Editor: All it takes to bring the devastation of COVID-19 home is when a loved one dies. I am saddened we have so many of these tragedies at home. It makes my heart break when PBS News Hour shares stories of loved ones who have died. These are people who have made life better for others and now have their lives cut short. Their families mourn. It brings tears.
Later my tears turn to anger. All one has to do is look at the numbers and realize that the U.S. has the worst COVID-19 records worldwide. The latest report seems to show that most of the EU countries have recovered, with a few exceptions. They don't want Americans to travel to their countries, spreading more virus. So why are they having success with this pandemic and we are not?
I would suggest that many Americans don't practice the responsibilities of First Amendment rights. I would also suggest that our president, by refusing to wear a mask for four-plus months, has demonstrated his lack of leadership and understanding of what a pandemic can do. And by not following science with multiple delays, we now have a "mass murderer," disguised as a president, who has allowed three times the Vietnam War American death rate to ravish this country. As a president, wouldn't you want to get this pandemic under control like many of the European countries have? But, of course, our president is more focused on his power and his presidency than the lives of his people.
James Svanoe
Waunakee
