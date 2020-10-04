James Ralston: Supreme Court nomination should come after election

Dear Editor: There are several reasons why I think there should not be a nomination process for the vacant Supreme Court seat. The first being precedent. In 2016, Republicans blocked a nominee for months and said there should not be a nominee close to an election. Now, the same thing happened and they’re going back on their word. Another reason is respect for Justice Ginsburg. I believe that it is rude not to allow time for Justice Ginsburg to be celebrated as well as mourned, and confirming a new nominee astronomically quick would be disrespectful toward Justice Ginsburg.
In addition to what was stated before, in the Constitution — it says that the government is made to serve the governed (citizens). Some citizens have already voted and have voiced their opinion with what they knew. Forcing a nominee through the nomination process takes away people’s choice in who should be on the court, and doesn’t follow what the Constitution says.
Lastly, I believe that there shouldn’t be a nomination just because of the additional stress and drama it creates in this already stressful and drama ridden year. In conclusion, there shouldn’t be a nomination because of precedent, due process, and extra stress.
James Ralston
Verona
