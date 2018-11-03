Dear Editor: Howard Marklein ran for the Assembly in 2010 saying "I am a CPA." In 2018 he is using the same rhetoric for his Senate re-election bid.
He promised to be vigilant with taxpayers' dollars and represent the constituents of his district. But he is the modern-day Robin Hood: He takes from the poor and gives to the rich.
Why would Howard give up a lucrative business to take a pay cut to become a legislator? His voting record says it’s because he wasn’t very good at being a CPA.
He voted to give Foxconn $90 million in tax dollars set aside to fix our roads. He supported taking $800 million from public schools in favor of a voucher system. Ever wonder why there are so many school referendums?
Howard’s road repair approach is a Band-Aid approach that is just a temporary fix. He hopes to deceive you into believing that more is to come if he's re-elected. The truth is if re-elected he will put Wisconsin’s issues on the back burner. He will support the big money that he is obligated to or Republicans will find a replacement who will.
James R. Anderson
Sauk City
