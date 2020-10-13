James Paulson: Don't dignify right-wing groups with the term 'militia'

Dear Editor: Steven Elbow writes about the spread in Wisconsin of armed right-wing groups that call themselves "militias" ("Powder Keg," Sept. 30). These groups should not be dignified with the term "militia" but should be identified for what they are. A few might be appropriately labeled shooting clubs or gun clubs, but most of them are more accurately described as vigilantes, armed gangs, or just thugs.
A militia is a military force that is raised from the civil population to supplement a regular army, usually in an emergency. Article 1, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution spells out that Congress has the power "to provide for organizing, arming and disciplining the Militia" whereas the states have the authority to train the militia "according to the discipline prescribed by Congress." This is a far cry from a bunch of self-styled "militias" meeting in the woods on weekends for shooting practice. In the United States, the militia is the National Guard.
The militia is also mentioned in the Second Amendment. Unfortunately, this aspect of "the right to keep and bear arms" has generally been ignored, even by the Supreme Court.
James Paulson
Oshkosh
